Kennedy Eggering, senior, Francis Howell Central

Placed fifth at 235 pounds at the state meet, becoming the first Spartans’ girls wrestler to medal twice. Eggering (44-2) won her first 43 matches of the season, all by pin, with 40 ending in the first period. At the state meet, she suffered her only two losses of the season before rallying to pin Winnetonka senior Nikaylee Reese in the fifth-place match. She became a two-time All-American with a first-place finish at High School Nationals in Virginia Beach on March 27, and four days later set the Howell Central shot put record with a throw of 12.03 meters.