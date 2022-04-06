 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Kiara Ganey, junior, Belleville East

Won the 235-pound state title at the inaugural IHSA girls wrestling state tournament with four pins, including a second-round pin against previously undefeated Chicago Curie sophomore Aaliyah GrandBerry to win the championship. Ganey (15-0), who is ranked No. 4 in the nation at 225 pounds by USA Wrestling, also won the Fred Ross Invitational and recently placed second at the USA Folkstyle Nationals in Colorado Springs.

