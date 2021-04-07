Kirsten Klein, junior, Festus Apr 7, 2021 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The first state medalist in Festus girls wrestling history, Klein placed fifth at 112 pounds by winning three successive matches after losing her first one. Won Seckman Women’s Tournament and District 1 and had a 29-5 record. 0 comments Tags Kirsten Klein Fifth Sport STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story All-Metro Girls Wrestling 2021 All-Metro girls wrestling second team 1 hr ago