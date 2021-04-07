 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Kirsten Klein, junior, Festus
0 comments

Kirsten Klein, junior, Festus

  • 0

The first state medalist in Festus girls wrestling history, Klein placed fifth at 112 pounds by winning three successive matches after losing her first one. Won Seckman Women’s Tournament and District 1 and had a 29-5 record.

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Trending

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports