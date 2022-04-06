 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Kirsten Klein, senior, Festus

Placed fifth at 115 pounds to become a two-time state medalist. Klein (31-4) won five tournaments and became a two-time district champion with a victory over Hillsboro sophomore Heaven Webb at District 1 tourney. She is 60-9 in her last two seasons with two fifth-place finishes.

