Kirsten Klein, senior, Festus

Placed fifth at 115 pounds to become a two-time state medalist. Klein (31-4) won five tournaments and became a two-time district champion with a victory over Hillsboro sophomore Heaven Webb at District 1 tourney. She is 60-9 in her last two seasons with two fifth-place finishes.
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.
Ben Vessa
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today