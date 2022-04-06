Lauren Mills, junior, Festus

Placed third at 130 pounds by going 5-1 during the state tournament. Mills (36-4) won her first 23 matches of the season by pin or technical fall, earning conference wrestler of the year honors. At the state meet, she lost to Capital City freshman Jacinda Espinosa in a quarterfinal before rallying to win four matches on the consolation side, including a sudden-victory thriller over Buffalo senior Skyler Maverick in the third-place match. Mills captured first-place medals at five events, including the Iron Jay, Lady Dragon and Liberty tournaments.