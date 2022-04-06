Lilly McCollum, junior, Eureka

Placed fourth at state for the second consecutive season. McCollum (26-10) won two matches by second period pin to reach the 100-pound state semifinals before losing to eventual champion Ashlyn Eli of Nixa. She avenged a loss in the Kyle Thrasher title match by defeating Troy freshman Zoey Haney 2-1 to advance to the third-place match.
