Mackenzie Pratt, freshman, Edwardsville

Placed second at 120 pounds at the inaugural IHSA girls state tournament. Pratt (12-1) won three matches by first period pin before losing a major decision to Freeport sophomore Cadence Diduch in the championship match. Pratt became the first Edwardsville girls wrestler to capture a sectional title by winning all four matches at the Peoria sectional by first period pin and helped the Tigers claim a second-place team finish in that event.
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.
Ben Vessa
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today