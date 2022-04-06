 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Mackenzie Pratt, freshman, Edwardsville

Mackenzie Pratt, Edwardsville

Mackenzie Pratt, Edwardsville wrestling

Placed second at 120 pounds at the inaugural IHSA girls state tournament. Pratt (12-1) won three matches by first period pin before losing a major decision to Freeport sophomore Cadence Diduch in the championship match. Pratt became the first Edwardsville girls wrestler to capture a sectional title by winning all four matches at the Peoria sectional by first period pin and helped the Tigers claim a second-place team finish in that event.

