Mackenzie Pratt, freshman, Edwardsville

Placed second at 120 pounds at the inaugural IHSA girls state tournament. Pratt (12-1) won three matches by first period pin before losing a major decision to Freeport sophomore Cadence Diduch in the championship match. Pratt became the first Edwardsville girls wrestler to capture a sectional title by winning all four matches at the Peoria sectional by first period pin and helped the Tigers claim a second-place team finish in that event.