Pratt, a return first-team choice, made history when she capped her 30-1 season with an Illinois state championship at 140 pounds this season. Pratt, a state runner-up at 120 as a freshman, picked up three first-period pins to go along with a 5-3 semifinal victory at state this season. She joins Noah Surtin and Luke Odom as Edwardsville’s only state wrestling champions.