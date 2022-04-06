Maddy Barton, junior, Marquette

Placed sixth at 130 pounds after advancing to the semifinals with pins over Staley junior Chase Kiel and Rock Bridge senior Anna Stephens. Barton (34-12) won the Liberty Invitational and the Kyle Thrasher Tournament.
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.
Ben Vessa
