Maddy Barton, junior, Marquette

Placed sixth at 130 pounds after advancing to the semifinals with pins over Staley junior Chase Kiel and Rock Bridge senior Anna Stephens. Barton (34-12) won the Liberty Invitational and the Kyle Thrasher Tournament.

News