Madeline Haynes, freshman, Summit

Won the first 45 matches of her high school career before losing by pin to Lebanon senior Quincey Glendenning in the 130-pound state title match. Haynes (45-1) defeated Glendenning 2-0 on her path to winning the prestigious Wonder Woman championship and captured titles at the Chip Allison Patriot Classic, Lady Longhorn Roundup, Sherri Lance Invitational, Iron Jay Tourney, Seckman Women’s Tournament and District 1 tournament.