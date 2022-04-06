 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Maria Slaughter, junior, Holt

Placed fifth at 149 pounds to become a three-time state medalist. Slaughter (43-3) won seven tournaments, including the Kyle Thrasher and Wonder Woman, and earned Most Outstanding Wrestler at three events. Slaughter entered the state meet as the top seed but was upset in the quarterfinal round by Cameron junior Justice Brewer. She earned second place as a freshman and fourth as a sophomore and has compiled a 106-11 record. Slaughter recently placed first at the Kansas City Ultimate Freestyle Tournament on March 27.

