Maria Slaughter, sophomore, Holt Apr 7, 2021

Slaughter placed fourth at state at 137 pounds and compiled a 34-3 record. She won the GAC championship, District 3 and Sectional 2 titles. A two-time state medalist, she finished as state runner-up as a freshman.