Marissa Sanabria, junior, Holt

Placed fifth at 125 pounds to become a two-time state medalist. Sanabria (39-6) defeated Webster Groves senior Talia Lee 7-0 to advance to the semifinal round. She won five tournaments, including the GAC, St. Charles, Hickman and Kyle Thrasher on consecutive weekends in January. Sanabria placed sixth as a sophomore as has compiled an 88-21 record.

News