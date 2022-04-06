 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Mya Hairston, freshman, Windsor

Placed sixth at 100 pounds in her first state tournament. Hairston (38-7) lost her first match by a 1-0 decision, then rallied to win three in a row, including a 7-0 decision in the bubble match against Mid-Buchanan freshman Delanie Smith. She won the Sherri Lance, Seckman and Fort Zumwalt North tournaments.

News