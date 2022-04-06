Nadia Middendorf, junior, Parkway South

Placed third at 125 pounds for her second state medal. Middendorf (30-5) won four consecutive matches on the consolation side, including a 3-2 victory over Holt junior Marissa Sanabria, who she had lost to twice during the regular season. She pinned Lebanon sophomore Halea Bartel in 10 seconds to claim a third-place medal to accompany the fifth-place medal she won as a sophomore. She is 56-10 over the last two seasons.
Ben Vessa
