Nadia Middendorf, sophomore, Parkway South
Nadia Middendorf, sophomore, Parkway South

A sixth-place finisher at 117 pounds, Middendorf compiled a 26-5 record. She won the St. Clair Classic and finished second at the District 2 and Sectional 1 tournaments to earn her second trip to state.

