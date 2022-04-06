Naida Abdijanovic, senior, Mehlville

Placed fourth at 149 pounds to earn her third state medal. Abdijanovic (37-7), who defeated Holt junior Maria Slaughter to advance to the third-place match, won three tournament titles during the season, including the Sherri Lance Invitational, where she picked up her 100th career win. She placed third at state as a sophomore and second as a junior.
Ben Vessa
