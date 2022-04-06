 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Naida Abdijanovic, senior, Mehlville

  • 0

Placed fourth at 149 pounds to earn her third state medal. Abdijanovic (37-7), who defeated Holt junior Maria Slaughter to advance to the third-place match, won three tournament titles during the season, including the Sherri Lance Invitational, where she picked up her 100th career win. She placed third at state as a sophomore and second as a junior.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Catch the rising stars of the spring high school sports season

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News