Olivia Coll, sophomore, Edwardsville

Placed sixth at 100 pounds in the inaugural IHSA girls state tournament by winning three consolation matches after losing her opening round match. Coll (27-7) won two major decisions and then pinned Grant sophomore Ayane Jasinski in the bubble match. She captured titles at the Lady Longhorn and Hickman tournaments during the season.

News