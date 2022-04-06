Paige Wehrmeister, senior, Parkway West

Earned her second state title and completed a perfect 51-0 season with a pin of Lebanon junior Bailey Joiner in the 135-pound championship match. Wehrmeister, who captured the 137-pound title as a junior with a 23-0 record, won eight different tournaments this season and recently captured first place at the USA Wrestling Folkstyle Nationals in Colorado Springs. She is ranked No. 4 in the nation at 138 pounds by USA Wrestling.
Ben Vessa
