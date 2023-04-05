Belleville East High senior Kiara Ganey was just as passionate about softball before she became a wrestler.

“Honestly, I think I was a better softball player than I am a wrestler,’’ said Ganey, the Post-Dispatch All-Metro girls wrestler of the year.

“But once I found wrestling, it just seemed to become a bigger and bigger part of my life. Even now, as successful as I’ve been, I still feel like I’ve got so much work to do and so much more to learn about this sport.”

The 18-year-old Ganey won her second Illinois heavyweight state championship in late February at Grossinger Motors Arena in Bloomington. Capping an 18-1 senior season — that loss came against a boy in a dual match — Ganey once again dominated at state with two pins and a pair of decisive wins.

As a junior, she wrapped up a 15-0 season by pinning her way to the title at 235 pounds.

Ganey, who’s ranked No. 1 nationally at 225 pounds and is No. 14 in the national pound-for pound rankings, recently made a commitment to nearby McKendree University. She chose the Bearcats over Gannon (Pa.) University and North Central (Ill.) College. Early last month, North Central won its first National Collegiate Women’s Wrestling Championship.

“(McKendree is) close to home, which is a bonus, but my plan is to live on campus to make the most of my college experience,’’ Ganey said. “I’m excited to wrestle for (head coach) Alexio Garcia and to train with the women there. I was looking for a place with a family environment and I can’t wait to be a part of the program at McKendree.”

Belleville East coach Rashad Riley, who has been working with Ganey for a number of years with the Belleville Little Devils program, is a McKendree alum.

“It’s an exceptional program that’s enjoyed a tremendous amount of success in recent seasons,’’ Riley said. “And I think Kiara will benefit from having her family and support system nearby. She’s a young lady who’s enjoyed a great deal of success and I think everybody involved is anxious to see what’s next for her.”

Ganey was in seventh grade when she was introduced to wrestling by a cousin, Mike Greenfield, who won a pair of Illinois wrestling championships while competing for Althoff in 1994 and 1995.

Greenfield starred at Central Michigan and later coached there and at the University of Nebraska.

“I was messing around with another cousin and Mike told me that if I worked with him, he could make me a state champ,’’ Ganey recalled. “At the time, I figured it’d be a good way to stay in shape for softball. But once I started wrestling, I was hooked. Eventually, I was more into wrestling than I was softball.”

Ganey has picked up the sport quickly. In the summer of 2021 before the first Illinois High School Association-sanctioned girls season, she placed second in the Under-16 division of the Junior Cadet National Championships in Fargo, N.D. Last summer, competing in the Fargo Junior Nationals, she earned all-American status by finishing four.

She plans to compete again in Fargo in July.

“Kiara’s been exposed to some great competition and some outstanding coaches,” Riley said. “And she’s constantly working to get better. She’s not afraid of anything and she’s willing to do whatever she needs to do to be successful and to take her wrestling to that next level.”

Ganey is an aggressive wrestler who’s constantly looking to push the pace in matches.

She said she enjoys drilling with her male teammates and with her high schools coaches, Riley and Qiante Wagner.

“I love working with the guys because they help push me; I feel like they force me to be better,’’ she said. “I feel like I’m driven by my success, that I have to work even harder now to stay at or near the top of my game. But I love the rush that goes along with being challenged.”

2023 All-Metro girls wrestling first team Cassidy Benwell, junior, North Point Grizzlies’ standout capped a 27-0 season with a dominating effort in Columbia, winning with pins of 59 seconds, 30 seconds and 2:36 before posting a 9-0 major decision over Chillicothe’s Yoo Lee in a Class 1 championship match at 120 pounds. She’s a repeat All-Metro first-teamer. Kendra Bliss, junior, Washington Bliss, who earned third-team honors a year ago, pinned her way to the Class 2 title at 125 pounds, defeating Nixa’s Addison Harkins in 1:28 for the title. She finished the season with a record of 49-3. All four of her state matches took less than one period. Kate Cooper, senior, Timberland Another repeat first-teamer, Cooper capped a 37-0 senior campaign with a 5-1 decision over Liberty-KC’s Sandy Breeden for the Class 2 title at 105. With her championship this year, she joined brother Chance as the first unbeaten brother-sister state title duo in Missouri history. Signed with Lindenwood University. Ali Haiser, senior, Marquette After placing fourth at state as a sophomore and seeing her junior season ended by a knee injury, Haiser capped her Mustangs career in style with four first-period pins at the state tournament to cap a 44-0 senior season. The 170-pounder was one of several key performers as Marquette finished as the Class 2 team runner-up. Madeline Haynes, sophomore, Summit A repeat first-team selection, Haynes finished second at the state tournament for the second consecutive season, finishing as runner-up to unbeaten Sevreign Aumua of Grain Valley in the title match at 140. She finished this season 40-2 and has gone 85-3 to start her high school career. Janiah Jones, senior, Parkway South Jones capped her Patriots career by beating Washington’s Annelise Obermark by decision to capture the Class 2 title at 135 pounds. She finished the season at 32-2, becoming South’s first female state champ and its first three-time state placer. She was sixth at state as a sophomore and fifth as a junior. Alyssa King, senior, St. Charles After a fourth-place finish last year, King took a step forward with a runner-up finish to Mid-Buchanan’s Delanie Smith in Class 1 at 125 pounds. As a junior, King rallied to win four matches after an opening-round loss at state and was a second-team All-Metro selection. Lauren Mills, senior, Festus A repeat first-team selection, Mills saw her high school career halted when she suffered a dislocated elbow at state and was unable to wrestle her final match in Columbia. After pinning her way to the title match to move to 38-1 on the season, she was unable to continue and lost by medical forfeit to Ste. Genevieve’s Addison Geller at 125. Mills placed third as a junior. Antonia Phillips, senior, Alton After winning the first state wrestling championship in school history as a junior at the inaugural Illinois girls tournament at 140 pounds as a junior, Phillips came on strong after a semifinal loss to take third at 145 pounds this season. Phillips, who is deaf, will continue her career at NCAA Division III Aurora (Ill.) University. Finished season 34-7 but five losses came against boys. Mackenzie Pratt, sophomore, Edwardsville Pratt, a return first-team choice, made history when she capped her 30-1 season with an Illinois state championship at 140 pounds this season. Pratt, a state runner-up at 120 as a freshman, picked up three first-period pins to go along with a 5-3 semifinal victory at state this season. She joins Noah Surtin and Luke Odom as Edwardsville’s only state wrestling champions. August Rottmann, sophomore, Highland After placing third at 170 as a freshman last year, Rottmann (21-1) followed up on her history-making career by becoming the Bulldogs’ first state champion. An All-Metro second-teamer last year, Rottmann was in control throughout her state trip this season, winning by fall against Joliet Central’s Nydia Martinez in the title match. Marissa Sanabria, senior, Holt A three-time medalist who placed sixth as a sophomore and fifth last year, Sanabria (47-0) finished off her high school career in style with a 6-1 victory over Belton’s Savanna Franklin in the title match at 130 pounds. Sanabria will continue her wrestling career at Lindenwood University. Rebecca Strong, senior, Marquette Another repeat first-team honoree, Strong (44-3) finished as a state runner-up twice. This year, after pinning her way to the championship at 155, she came up short against 51-0 Haley Ward of Fort Osage in the title match. The first Mustangs girl to win a district championship, Strong will continue her career at Lindenwood University. Caroline Ward, senior, Liberty Ward, who earned third-team All-Metro honors last year as a junior, reached the Class 2 title match at 190 pounds. There, she lost 3-2 to Lebanon’s Mariyah Brumley. Ward finished the season with a 45-2 record and advanced to this year’s championship match with a pin, a major decision and a 5-1 victory.

2023 All-Metro girls wrestling second team Maddy Barton, senior, Marquette A Quincy University recruit, Barton (42-5) placed third at 130; last year, she was sixth. Kailey Benson, sophomore, Francis Howell Central Repeat second-teamer Benson (42-5) was runner-up at 115 in Class 2 after fourth-place finish last year. Ella Bradley, junior, De Soto Successive third-place finishes for Bradley (19-2), a 155-pounder who was a first-teamer last year. Abby Chandler, junior, Northwest Cedar Hill After a semifinal loss at 190, Chandler (39-4) rallied for third. She was fourth as a sophomore. Taylor Dawson, sophomore, Collinsville After runner-up finish in 2022, Dawson (34-5) was third at 130 this season. Julia Donnelly, senior, Washington Three-time medalist went 34-4 and was third at 110; placed fifth in 2021 and fourth last season. Zoey Haney, sophomore, Troy Buchanan Another second-team honor for Haney (37-4), who placed fourth last year and third this season. Caelyn Hanff, sophomore, Wright City Following a one-point loss in the semifinals, Hanff (45-5) rallied to place third at 170 in Class 1. Jayla Jones, senior, Lafayette Jones (35-11) came on strong in Class 2 at 170, bouncing back from quarterfinal loss to finish third. Scarlette Maier, senior, Ladue Maier placed third at 145 pounds in Class 2, rallying to win her last four matches in Columbia. Annelise Obermark, sophomore, Washington The Class 2 runner-up at 135, Obermark finished the season with a 44-8 record. Maria Slaughter, senior, Holt The Indians’ first four-time state medalist, Slaughter (42-7) placed third in Class 2 at 140. Faith Spicer, senior, Fox A returning state champion at 235, Spicer (27-7) was unable to defend her title due to injury. Avery Smith, junior, Red Bud Improved on last year’s fourth-place finish by taking third at 115. Went 21-8.