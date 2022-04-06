Rebecca Strong, freshman, Marquette

Placed second at 141 pounds at the state meet. Strong (39-7) advanced to the championship match by collecting two major decisions and a pin before losing to undefeated and nationally ranked Maddie Kubicki of Park Hill South in the title match. Strong placed either first or second in all seven tournaments she entered, winning the Liberty, Sherri Lance and District 1 tournaments. At district, she defeated Sikeston senior Lila Eckert 7-0 in the title match to become the first girls district champion in Marquette history.