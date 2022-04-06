 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Seraphina Blackmon, senior, Lafayette

  • 0

Won the Iron Jay, Fred Ross and District 1 tournaments. Blackmon (25-4) won her first match at the state tournament at 149 pounds but was disqualified from the remainder of the event for not arriving to the mat of her quarterfinal match on time. Her only two losses to an opponent came to Holt junior Maria Slaughter, including a 10-9 thriller in the Wonder Woman championship match. She will continue her wrestling career at Missouri Baptist University.

