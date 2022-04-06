Seraphina Blackmon, senior, Lafayette

Won the Iron Jay, Fred Ross and District 1 tournaments. Blackmon (25-4) won her first match at the state tournament at 149 pounds but was disqualified from the remainder of the event for not arriving to the mat of her quarterfinal match on time. Her only two losses to an opponent came to Holt junior Maria Slaughter, including a 10-9 thriller in the Wonder Woman championship match. She will continue her wrestling career at Missouri Baptist University.
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.
Ben Vessa
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today