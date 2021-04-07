Sophia Miller, sophomore, Francis Howell Central Apr 7, 2021 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save A fifth-place state finisher at 107 pounds, Miller won the GAC championship and placed second at District 3 and Sectional 2, earning her second trip to the state meet while compiling a 15-3 record. 0 comments Tags Sophia Miller State Sport STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story All-Metro Girls Wrestling 2021 All-Metro girls wrestling second team 1 hr ago