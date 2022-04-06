Talia Lee, junior, Webster Groves

Won five tournament titles during the regular season including the District 1 championship at 125 pounds, where she defeated Parkway South junior Nadia Middendorf by major decision. Lee (26-4) won 21 matches by first period pin but did not place at the state tournament.
Ben Vessa
