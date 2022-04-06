 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Taylor Dawson, freshman, Collinsville

Placed second at the IHSA girls state tournament at 125 pounds by collecting three pins before losing the title match to Yorkville senior Natasha Markoutsis. Dawson (19-23), who wrestled against boys much of the season, placed second at the Seckman Women’s tournament and second at the Illinois Folkstyle Championships in March.

News