Triniya Walker, senior, McCluer North

Made the most of her only season, finishing third in state tournament at 235 pounds and with a 25-2 record. Walker's four tournament titles included the District 2 crown in addition to triumphs at Lafayette's Fred Ross, McCluer and Washington. A Central Methodist signee, Walker debuted with a third-place finish at Battle's Wonder Woman tournament, losing only to eventual state champ Lexie Cole of Kearney. At state, Walker won three matches by decision and her semifinal loss was by one point in the tiebreaker phase.
