Zoey Haney, freshman, Troy

Placed fifth at 100 pounds by earning 1-0, 2-1 and 3-0 victories during a state tournament defined by strong defense. Haney (39-5) won five events, including the GAC, Kyle Thrasher, and District 2 tournament. At district, she defeated Marcelline junior Maddie Dauber by second period pin for the title.
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.
Ben Vessa
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today