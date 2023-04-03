FIRST TEAM

Benjamin Cameron, senior, Kirkwood

A 5-foot-11 forward, Cameron combined with his brother, Alexander, to produce 58 points for the Pioneers. Benjamin finished with a team-high 16 goals and 14 assists, including a three-goal game. He had a strong postseason, scoring four goals in a five-point outburst against Parkway South, to help lead the Pioneers to the Challenge Cup semifinals.

Ethan DeGroat, senior, Francis Howell

A 5-foot-7 speedster with exceptional skill, DeGroat formed one of Mid-States’ most potent forward lines along with his younger brother, Alex. Ethan provided 24 goals with 18 assists as the Vikings posted a 14-5-2 regular season record in the ultra-competitive Municipal Conference. He had three hat tricks and four game-winning goals.

Aaron Hemmer, senior, Fort Zumwalt West

An offensive dynamo, the 5-foot-8 forward led the Jaguars to their first Wickenheiser Cup title. Hemmer’s 31 goals and 23 assists put him among the area’s scoring leaders. He scored eight goals and had three assists during Zumwalt West’s postseason run, including a crucial goal against Lafayette in the Wickenheiser Cup final.

Luke Gund, senior, SLUH

The leader of one of the best back-end units in all of Mid-States, Gund was co-captain of a Jr. Billikens team that appeared in its second successive Challenge Cup championship game. The 6-foot defenseman excelled both at even strength and special teams. Gund found his offensive game in the playoffs with six points (2 goals, 4 four assists) in seven games.

Thomas Ruder, senior, De Smet

The quintessential offensive defenseman, Ruder’s tape-to-tape passing skills ignited the Spartans’ offense. Ruder, a 6-foot defenseman, also was strong on the back end in all three phases. He finished with eight goals and 23 assists and raised his game to another level during De Smet’s postseason run with 10 points (1 goal, 9 assists) in nine games.

Maksim Bely, senior, SLUH

One of the winningest netminders in Mid-States history, the 6-foot-1 goaltender led the Jr. Billikens to a second-place finish in the Challenge Cup. The 2022 All-Metro player of the year, Bely posted a 12-4-3 record with a .926 save percentage along with six shutouts. He is the only goalie to win the Wickenheiser Cup and Challenge Cup in consecutive years as a sophomore and junior.

SECOND TEAM

Brendan Foshee, senior, Parkway South

Foshee, a 5-foot-11 forward, led the Patriots to an 18-6-3 record and the Challenge Cup quarterfinals. He finished with 56 points (22 goals, 34 assists).

Nick Puricelli, senior, CBC

This 5-foot-11 forward posted a team-high 29 points (15 goals, 14 assists) as Cadets earned No. 1 seed for Challenge Cup tournament. Had seven points (2 goals, 5 assists) in four playoff games.

Nicholas Salthouse, senior, De Smet

The 6-foot-2 forward was go-to offensive option for the Challenge Cup champions. Had 28 points (14 goals, 14 assists) in 21 games, including 10 points (3 goals, 7 assists) in eight potseason games.

Connor Broadhead, junior, CBC

A 6-foot-1 defenseman, Broadhead scored six goals and added nine assists. In November, he signed a tender agreement with the North American Hockey League’s Bismarck Bobcats.

Wyatt Sirimaturos, senior, Francis Howell

A four-year cog on the Vikings’ blue line, the 6-foot-1 defenseman served key roles at even strength as well as on the power play and penalty kill. Finished with four goals and eight assists.

Branson Appelman, junior, Kirkwood

Appelman was the backbone of a Pioneers team that entered the playoffs as the No. 2 seed in the Challenge Cup. The 6-foot goalie went 8-4-3 with a .917 save percentage and three shutouts.

THIRD TEAM

Sam Karraker, senior, Belleville Township

Karraker, a 5-foot-10 forward, was the area’s scoring leader with 64 points (41 goals, 23 assists). He had seven hat tricks and five game-winning goals.

Brenden Korte, senior, CBC

The 5-foot-9 Korte could have been one of the area’s top defensemen this season but moved to center to fill a need for the Cadets. He flourished in his new role with 23 points (15 goals, 8 assists).

Alexander Ringhofer, senior, Lindbergh

A 5-foot-7 forward, Ringhofer was top scorer on team that advanced to Challenge Cup quarterfinals. Finished with 44 points (29 goals, 15 assists), including two hat tricks and two game-winning goals.

Curtis Bruen, senior, SLUH

Bruen, who plays an offensive role on his club team, took on defense-first role for Jr. Billikens blue line. The 6-foot defenseman scored game-winner against Kirkwood in Challenge Cup semifinal.

Mitch Geiser, senior, De Smet

Dubbed “Big Game Mitch” by the press, the 5-foot-10 defenseman scored five playoff goals after recording only one assist in regular season. Scored game-winner in both semifinals and championship game.

Konner Canova, senior, Lafayette

A four-year starter, the 5-foot-7 goalie willed Lancers into their second successive Wickenheiser Cup final. Canova went 5-4 with a .930 save percentage and two shoutouts during the postseason run.