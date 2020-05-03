All-Decade ice hockey spotlight: CBC continued its dominance with five state titles

Bud Winter was probably the only 5-year-old with a CBC hoodie in Florida.
CBC’s purple and gold runs deep in the Winter family. Winter’s grandfather, father and uncles were Cadets and the hoodie was a gift from his grandfather.
When Winter and his family moved back to St. Louis when he was 9, there was little doubt where he would go to high school.
CBC offered something extra than just family ties. The Cadets hockey team was a perennial power in the Mid-States Club Hockey Association.
Winter, who took up hockey while still in Florida, carved out a special space for himself in Cadets hockey lore. CBC won four consecutive Mid-States championships during his time as a Cadet.
Winter, the Post-Dispatch ice hockey player of the decade, led CBC in scoring as a sophomore, junior and senior and finished his career with 81 goals and 68 assists. He recently signed with St. Mary’s University (in Minnesota) after completing three years in junior hockey.
“Ever since I got there as a freshman just being able to be a part all four years was unbelievable,” Winter said. “You could tell there was a sense of pride in the locker room between all the guys. They knew what it takes and they knew how special it was to put on that jersey.”
That pride throughout the entire program helped make CBC the dominant team of the decade.
In the last 10 years, CBC has gone 266-30-10, won five state titles and appeared in eight state championship games. Seven of the 18 members of the All-Decade ice hockey team wore a CBC jersey, including five players of the year from 2011-20.
“There’s no doubt you have good players and other good players come and want to take part in it,” CBC coach John Jost said. “But the other part of that is CBC’s motto, ‘Brothers for Life.’ We emulate that school's motto. Especially our parents, when a player gets to playing for us, they realize that they are in something a little deeper than just winning.”
Central to CBC’s success is stability.
Jost and his assistant coaches — Nick Carosello and Randy Staub — have been together for 22 years behind the Cadets bench.
“It’s not about the coaches,” Jost said. “We've all played in the program, so we understand it’s about the players, it’s about the school. None of us got into it to make a living. We all have jobs. This is for fun.”
The coaching staff is a well-oiled machine.
“We know our roles,” Jost said. “I'm the head coach but really any one of us three can be the head coach and I certainly have no issues. We don’t look over each other's shoulders. I'm the head coach but we all do a lot. Nick runs special teams and Randy runs the defense. We all do our roles and there’s a lot of harmony there.”
Jost, Carosello and Staub have the respect of their players.
“It’s John Jost, 100 percent, without a doubt,” said former goalie Jack Caruso, a two-time All-Metro first-team selection and the 2016 player of the year. “Johnny's got these guys all focused on one thing. In my opinion he's the best coach in Mid-States.”
Matt Sieckhaus led the 2012 championship team as CBC's captain.
He also took home player of the year honors following that championship campaign.
“It was one of those things where we thought we could beat any team," Sieckhaus said. "There's pressure with that, but it’s something we enjoyed.”
CBC also won titles in 2014, 2015, 2016 and 2017. The Cadets finished second in 2011, 2013 and 2020.
CBC also went on a three-year streak from Nov. 7, 2013 to Nov. 25, 2016 where it didn’t lose to an area team. The Cadets went 100-4-1 during that span, with all four losses coming to Chicago-area teams.
“I don’t think it was one of those things where we kept a tab on the streak,” Winter said. “But I would say it brought pressure just playing our rivalry games around St. Louis. We always had a target on our back.”
The streak is even more impressive considering the amount of top-level players CBC has playing Triple-A or Central States hockey, which means the Cadets were getting their opponents’ best effort without the benefit of a full lineup on many nights.
“We have a 30-man roster and every player is critical,” Jost said. “We can only dress 20, but at some point in the season every guy on that roster will contribute in some way.”
Caruso, who has played junior hockey the last two seasons in the North American Hockey League, said the most fun he’s ever had on the ice came in a Cadets jersey.
“It’s not so much about the players, it’s about the program,” Caruso said. “We had some really good players, but nobody was worried about going out and scoring four goals or whatever. They were just worried about helping the team win and that’s why we had the success we did.”
CBC very well could be the team of the last two decades. The Cadets won seven titles from 2001 to 2010 and their 16 total championships is the most in Mid-States’ 49-year history.
And if Jost and his coaches have their way, the Cadets could be set up for another decade of success.
“We've been doing this for 22 years and I don't see us stopping,” Jost said. “We really, really enjoy it.”
All-Decade First Team
Player of the decade: Bud Winter, CBC
Graduation year: 2017
The 2017 player of the year and two-time All-Metro first-team selection, Winter helped the Cadets win four consecutive state titles. He led the Cadets in scoring his last three years as they posted an 86-8 record during that span. Winter finished his high school career with 81 goals and 68 assists. Since graduation, Winter has played in the North American Hockey League, where he scored nine goals and had 19 assists in 47 games with the St. Cloud Blizzard. He recently signed to play for St. Mary’s University in Minnesota.
F: Joe Winkelmann, SLUH
Graduation year: 2018
Winkelmann used a rare combination of speed, stick skills and an uncanny knack for being in the right place to guide the Jr. Billikens to a state championship and player of the year honors in 2018. He scored 29 goals with 28 assists that season, with 14 goals coming in the postseason. Winkelmann totaled 74 goals and 57 assists as a Jr. Billiken. After graduating, Winkelmann had 18 goals and 35 assists in 58 games between the Austin Bruins and Odessa Jackalopes of the North American Hockey League. He is playing Division I hockey at Bentley University in Massachusetts.
F: Luke Gassett, SLUH
Graduation year: 2017
A two-time All-Metro first-team selection, Gassett led the Jr. Billikens to three consecutive Challenge Cup championship games. As a senior, he scored 22 goals with 25 assists after scoring 16 goals and 17 assists as a junior. He totaled 62 goals with 64 assists as a Jr. Billiken. Gassett, who will be a senior at Lindenwood University next year, has scored 31 goals and racked up 57 assists in 97 games with the Lions.
D: Christian Berger, SLUH
Graduation year: 2019
A two-time All-Metro first teamer, Berger skipped his senior season to play junior hockey. As a junior, he was unquestionably the best defensive player in Mid-States, anchoring a unit that gave up only 20 goals in 29 games. He also scored 12 goals with 17 assists in guiding SLUH to its second state title. Berger plays Division I hockey at Penn State. He scored 13 goals with 29 assists in 112 combined games with the Madison Capitols and Omaha Lancers of the United States Hockey League before joining the Nittany Lions.
D: Drew Croghan, CBC
Graduation year: 2015
Croghan turned in a player of the year performance in leading CBC to the state title in 2015, scoring a goal in the championship game. Croghan scored 52 goals and handed out 67 assists for a team that went 142-16-5 during his four seasons. Croghan decided to hang up the skates while majoring in accounting at the University of Missouri. He briefly played for the Tigers' club team, scoring nine goals with four assists in 15 games during the 2017-18 season.
G: Jack Caruso, CBC
Graduation year: 2018
Caruso had a knack of playing his best when the lights were at their brightest, turning in two of his best performances in state championship games his sophomore and junior years, both CBC victories. He compiled a 23-1 mark with a 1.47 goals against average and a .958 save percentage to earn player of the year in 2016. He finished with a 52-5-2 overall record. Caruso played in 28 games during the 2018-19 season with the NAHL’s Brookings Blizzard, where he had a 4.08 GAA and a .897 save percentage. He is currently with the Fairbanks Ice Dogs in the North American Hockey League.
All-Decade Second Team
F: Henry Wagner, SLUH
Graduation year: 2019
Wagner helped lead the Jr. Billikens to back-to-back state titles, earning first-team All-Metro honors both seasons as well as player of the year in 2019. He finished his Jr. Billikens career with 59 goals and 48 assists. Wagner, who currently plays for Yale, scored nine goals and added seven assists with the Drayton Valley Thunder of the Alberta Junior Hockey League before joining the Bulldogs.
F: Matt Sieckhaus, CBC
Graduation year: 2012
Sieckhaus led the Cadets to the state title and was named player of the year in 2012. He finished his CBC career with 55 goals and 67 assists. Sieckhaus went on to play four years at Bentley University. He scored eight goals with nine assists in 73 collegiate games.
F: Joey Lupo, CBC
Graduation year: 2014
Lupo was the driving force as CBC captured its 13th state championship in 2014. He earned player of the year honors that season and finished his Cadets career with 57 goals and 62 assists. Lupo went on to play Division III hockey at Amherst College, where he scored 29 goals with 35 assists in 98 games.
D: Jack Estes, De Smet
Graduation year: 2019
Estes led the Spartans to their second consecutive Mid-States state final appearance by spearheading a defense that limited foes to 11 goals in eight playoff games. He also posted a team-high 36 points (16 goals, 20 assists) for the Spartans. He averaged a point a game (nine goals, four assists) in nine games with the University of Missouri club team this season.
D: Bradley Johnson, Chaminade
Graduation year: 2014
A versatile player, Johnson led a Red Devils blue line that allowed just 2.21 goals a game while advancing to the Mid-States semifinal round. He finished his high school career with 29 goals and 27 assists. Johnson played in the United States Hockey League and in the North American Hockey League before playing at Bemidji State University, where he scored nine goals with 10 assists in 86 games over three seasons.
G: Mitchell Day, Kirkwood
Graduation year: 2020
A two-time first-team All-Metro selection, Day led the Pioneers to their first semifinal appearance since 1992 as a junior in 2019 and again as a senior. He went 13-10-4 his final two seasons with six shutouts and a save percentage of better than .930.
All-Decade Third Team
F: Chase Berger, SLUH
Graduation year: 2013
Berger led the Jr. Billikens to their first state title while being named player of the year in 2013. He totaled 58 goals and 49 assists for SLUH. After a standout four-year career at Penn State (51 goals, 67 assists in 154 games), Berger moved up to the American Hockey League, scoring one goal with nine assists for the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins this season.
F: Jack Harrison, CBC
Graduation year: 2016
A two-time first-team All-Metro selection, Harrison was a key cog during the Cadets’ run of four successive state titles. He scored 41 goals with 55 assists while wearing a Cadets jersey. Harrison currently plays at Maryville University and scored 14 goals with 17 assists in 40 games for the Saints’ A team this season.
F: Hunter Bulger, CBC
Graduation year: 2021
Bulger, a junior, is a two-time All-Metro first-teamer. He has 30 goals and 55 assists as the go-to offensive weapon for the Cadets. Bulger currently plays for the Jr. Blues in Triple-A.
D: Joey Boccardi, Vianney
Graduation year: 2020
The reigning All-Metro player of the year, Boccardi was a dominant force in the Golden Griffins’ championship run. Boccardi helped Vianney hold opponents to 1.83 goals a game and recorded a team-high 12 points during its postseason march. Boccardi, who played Triple-A for the Jr. Blues, recently signed with the Bismarck Bobcats in the North American Hockey League.
D: Jack Hazelton, SLUH
Graduation year: 2020
A versatile defender, Hazelton was a leader on the Jr. Billikens’ state championship team in 2019 and followed that up by spearheading a blue line that allowed just 1.71 goals a game his senior season. He added 17 goals and 34 assists with SLUH and plans to continue his playing career at the University of Missouri.
G: Zachary Grabowski, Francis Howell Central
Graduation year: 2012
Grabowski led the Spartans to their first Mid-States state championship in 2011, earning player of the year honors in the process. He stopped 45 of 48 shots in the championship game and finished his championship season with a 20-3-2 record and a 2.11 goals-against average with two shutouts.
