All-Decade ice hockey spotlight: CBC continued its dominance with five state titles
0 comments

All-Decade ice hockey spotlight: CBC continued its dominance with five state titles

From the All-Decade ice hockey series
  • 0
Subscribe today: $5 for 5 months

Bud Winter was probably the only 5-year-old with a CBC hoodie in Florida.

CBC’s purple and gold runs deep in the Winter family. Winter’s grandfather, father and uncles were Cadets and the hoodie was a gift from his grandfather.

When Winter and his family moved back to St. Louis when he was 9, there was little doubt where he would go to high school.

CBC offered something extra than just family ties. The Cadets hockey team was a perennial power in the Mid-States Club Hockey Association.

Winter, who took up hockey while still in Florida, carved out a special space for himself in Cadets hockey lore. CBC won four consecutive Mid-States championships during his time as a Cadet.

Winter, the Post-Dispatch ice hockey player of the decade, led CBC in scoring as a sophomore, junior and senior and finished his career with 81 goals and 68 assists. He recently signed with St. Mary’s University (in Minnesota) after completing three years in junior hockey.

“Ever since I got there as a freshman just being able to be a part all four years was unbelievable,” Winter said. “You could tell there was a sense of pride in the locker room between all the guys. They knew what it takes and they knew how special it was to put on that jersey.”

That pride throughout the entire program helped make CBC the dominant team of the decade.

In the last 10 years, CBC has gone 266-30-10, won five state titles and appeared in eight state championship games. Seven of the 18 members of the All-Decade ice hockey team wore a CBC jersey, including five players of the year from 2011-20.

“There’s no doubt you have good players and other good players come and want to take part in it,” CBC coach John Jost said. “But the other part of that is CBC’s motto, ‘Brothers for Life.’ We emulate that school's motto. Especially our parents, when a player gets to playing for us, they realize that they are in something a little deeper than just winning.”

Central to CBC’s success is stability.

Jost and his assistant coaches — Nick Carosello and Randy Staub — have been together for 22 years behind the Cadets bench.

“It’s not about the coaches,” Jost said. “We've all played in the program, so we understand it’s about the players, it’s about the school. None of us got into it to make a living. We all have jobs. This is for fun.”

The coaching staff is a well-oiled machine.

“We know our roles,” Jost said. “I'm the head coach but really any one of us three can be the head coach and I certainly have no issues. We don’t look over each other's shoulders. I'm the head coach but we all do a lot. Nick runs special teams and Randy runs the defense. We all do our roles and there’s a lot of harmony there.”

Jost, Carosello and Staub have the respect of their players.

“It’s John Jost, 100 percent, without a doubt,” said former goalie Jack Caruso, a two-time All-Metro first-team selection and the 2016 player of the year. “Johnny's got these guys all focused on one thing. In my opinion he's the best coach in Mid-States.”

Matt Sieckhaus led the 2012 championship team as CBC's captain.

He also took home player of the year honors following that championship campaign.

“It was one of those things where we thought we could beat any team," Sieckhaus said. "There's pressure with that, but it’s something we enjoyed.”

CBC also won titles in 2014, 2015, 2016 and 2017. The Cadets finished second in 2011, 2013 and 2020.

CBC also went on a three-year streak from Nov. 7, 2013 to Nov. 25, 2016 where it didn’t lose to an area team. The Cadets went 100-4-1 during that span, with all four losses coming to Chicago-area teams.

“I don’t think it was one of those things where we kept a tab on the streak,” Winter said. “But I would say it brought pressure just playing our rivalry games around St. Louis. We always had a target on our back.”

The streak is even more impressive considering the amount of top-level players CBC has playing Triple-A or Central States hockey, which means the Cadets were getting their opponents’ best effort without the benefit of a full lineup on many nights.

“We have a 30-man roster and every player is critical,” Jost said. “We can only dress 20, but at some point in the season every guy on that roster will contribute in some way.”

Caruso, who has played junior hockey the last two seasons in the North American Hockey League, said the most fun he’s ever had on the ice came in a Cadets jersey.

“It’s not so much about the players, it’s about the program,” Caruso said. “We had some really good players, but nobody was worried about going out and scoring four goals or whatever. They were just worried about helping the team win and that’s why we had the success we did.”

CBC very well could be the team of the last two decades. The Cadets won seven titles from 2001 to 2010 and their 16 total championships is the most in Mid-States’ 49-year history.

And if Jost and his coaches have their way, the Cadets could be set up for another decade of success.

“We've been doing this for 22 years and I don't see us stopping,” Jost said. “We really, really enjoy it.”

All-Decade First Team

All-Decade Second Team

All-Decade Third Team

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports