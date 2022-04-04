All-Metro ice hockey player of the year: Bely's confidence fueled SLUH's run to Challenge Cup title

St. Louis U. High hockey coach Steve Walters got the reply he was looking for when he checked on his goalie Maksim Bely leading up to the Mid-States Club Hockey Association Challenge Cup championship game.
“He said, ‘Coach, I was born for this,’ ” Walters said.
Bely backed up his words with action, making 21 saves in leading the Jr. Billikens to a 3-1 win over De Smet as they claimed the school’s fourth state championship and first since 2019.
Bely also made individual history becoming the first Mid-States goalie to win the Wickenheiser Cup with one team and the Challenge Cup the following year with another.
“I think finally both of my championships kind of sunk in,” Bely said. “I mean, it didn’t really feel authentic, I guess, the first year and then this year, I think, since I got the full experience I think both really sunk in.”
The junior netminder is referring to the connection he had with his team.
Bely led Ladue to the Wickenheiser Cup in 2021 but was drafted on the team through the Mid-States player pool because the school he attended, Parkway Central, didn’t have a team. As a result, he didn’t know any of the faces cheering on the Rams from the student section.
But Bely enrolled at SLUH last summer and instantly was accepted by his teammates and his classmates. The Jr. Billikens’ student section made a giant cutout of his face and chanted “Bely! Bely!” after several big saves.
“Just taking like peeks at the crowd during the game, whenever I could, I just felt a sense of community and a sense of belonging during the game,” Bely said. “I think it brought the best out of me.”
Bely brought his best the entire season, posting an 11-1 record with a .929 save percentage for SLUH (21-2-2). He is the Post-Dispatch All-Metro ice hockey player of the year.
He credits his teammates for his success.
“We just felt comfortable around each other,” Bely said. “It's just a positive environment.”
Walters said Bely earned his new teammates’ confidence early on during summer drills. His competitiveness and own expectations stood out.
That carried over when the games started counting.
“The confidence of Max basically transfers into our entire team,” Walters said. “They're going to play with more confidence and understand now they're going to have to do their job in the defensive zone, block shots, get the puck out of the zone and then get to the net and put it behind their goaltender.”
That confidence was pivotal during an early flurry by De Smet in the championship game. The Spartans put the game’s first eight shots on net, but Bely turned each one away.
His effort allowed his teammates to find their legs and come away with a pivotal 1-0 lead after the first period despite getting outshot 10-3.
“What that does is that allows us to coach the team the right way, which is telling guys OK, now they're going to start getting tired, this is where SLUH takes over, because you look at our second and third period stats, that's where we beat everybody all year long,” Walter said. “So when Max keeps you in that game, he makes all these confidence saves, it puts confidence in the players. It’s like, ‘Max is here. Max isn't going to let it in.’ So that gives your entire team in front of you confidence and that's why it wasn’t a shocker that when shots were 10-3, we were up one.”
The Jr. Billikens had so much faith in Bely they allowed him to stick to his normal pregame routine leading up to the championship, including forgoing the team bus ride from SLUH and travelling to the rink himself.
“It's just the bus had the risk of us getting caught in traffic and he just he wanted to get to the rink on his time,” Walters said.
It is the hockey equivalent of a major league baseball team sending the next day’s starting pitcher to their next destination ahead of the team during a getaway day on a road trip.
“It just gives me a sense of comfort coming into the game,” Bely said. “Obviously, when you do stuff that's familiar to you, it eases your mind into the game.”
Making the experience extra special was that Bely got to share it with his younger brother Andrew, who is a freshman goaltender for SLUH.
“He’s been really supportive of me throughout the whole season, and I've been supportive of him,” Bely said. “We both push ourselves to the limits during practice.”
Bely was born in Belarus and his parents migrated to the United States when he was a baby. He still has family in Belarus, including his grandparents, so he keeps a close watch on the war in neighboring Ukraine.
“Everybody here is concerned with it, but they're not really attached to it,” Bely said. “But for me, it's a completely different story. I have family over there. There's lots of political stuff going on and obviously, it's very horrible what's going on there right now. And all I hope for is just for my family to stay safe.”
So far, he said his family is safe, which has allowed him to focus on hockey.
Bely plans to work on his mental game and hopes to lead SLUH back to another championship run.
“I'd like to bring one home next year as well and get that done,” Bely said. “So it would be a poetic ending.”
2022 All-Metro ice hockey first team
Sam Carosello, sophomore, CBC
An explosive 5-foot-10 forward, Carosello was the go-to producer for an offense that averaged 4.71 goals a game. He posted 20 goals and 21 assists and had three hat tricks. He had seven points (2 goals, 5 assists) in five playoffs games. Carosello was drafted by Cedar Rapids in the sixth round of Phase I of the United States Hockey League futures draft.
Alex Fendler, junior, Vianney
A 5-foot-10 forward, Fendler was awarded the Jim Ryan Award at the Missouri Athletic Club during the Jack Buck Awards Ceremony in December as the area’s top amateur hockey player. He posted 32 points (16 goals, 16 assists), including two hat tricks. He recently signed a tender with the Springfield Jr. Blues of the North American Hockey League.
Charlie Walker, senior, Priory
The 5-foot-10 forward led the Ravens to the Wickenheiser Cup title. A returning All-Metro second-team selection, Walker posted 50 points (27 goals, 23 assists). Always a prolific scorer, Walker also embraced the dirty work that doesn’t show up in the stat sheet. He scored 17 points (8 goals, 9 assists) in nine postseason games.
Vito Biondo III, senior, De Smet
A 5-foot-10 defenseman, Biondo was an All-Metro second teamer as a junior. He built on that campaign by excelling in all situations for a team that allowed just 1.77 goals a game. He had 10 points (3 goals, 7 assists). Biondo continued his penchant of scoring in big games as he scored the Spartans’ lone goal in the Challenge Cup championship game.
Mario DiMaggio, senior, SLUH
The leader of a deep Jr. Billikens blue line, this 6-foot defenseman was assigned to the opposition’s best scorers. A team captain, DiMaggio's in-your-face presence helped SLUH limit teams to just 1.20 goals a game. DiMaggio also had an offensive touch, posting 11 points (5 goals, 6 assists), including three points in the postseason.
Brady Govero, junior, De Smet
The 6-foot-3 goalie led the Spartans to the Challenge Cup championship game. Govero was 4-2 with a .949 save percentage in the playoffs, including three shutouts. He stopped all three attempts during a winner-take-all shootout to lead the Spartans past CBC in the semifinals. Overall he was 7-6-2 with a .913 save percentage.
2022 All-Metro ice hockey second team
Isaac Cooper, senior, Francis Howell
A 5-foot-11 forward, Cooper was the Vikings' top offensive option as they switched to the ultra-competitive Municipal Division. Cooper scored 36 points (18 goals, 18 assists).
Jack Kohlmann, sophomore, Fox
The 6-foot forward coupled a growth spurt with a massive points production increase from his freshman season. Kohlmann finished with 44 points (24 goals, 20 assists) in 22 games.
Maxwell Wagener, senior, Priory
Drafted from the Mid-States player pool, he became a fixture with the Ravens and earned the Wickenheiser Cup MVP award. He finished with 59 points (34 goals, 25 assists) in 23 games.
Thomas LaVigne, senior, CBC
Part of the LaVigne/Jost family tradition that has helped defined the Cadets program, the 6-foot-3 defenseman and team captain led a unit that allowed just one goal a game.
Griffin Young, senior, Kirkwood
A 6-foot-3 rock at the blue line, Young was one of the Pioneers’ captains as well as being a top defender. He led a defense that allowed just 2.43 goals a game.
Ethan Jourden, senior, Fox
The 5-foot-10 goaltender was the driving force behind the Warriors' ascent into the Challenge Cup playoffs. He finished with a 10-1-4 record and a .930 save percentage.
2022 All-Metro ice hockey third team
John Dapron, senior, Vianney
A 6-foot-1 forward, Dapron was a prolific scorer with 25 points (17 goals, 8 assists) in just 18 games. He had with three goals and one assist in four playoff games.
Tyler Loughman, senior, De Smet
Te 5-foot-11 forward was the Spartans’ leading scorer with 31 points (15 goals, 16 assists). He had three points in the playoffs and a team-high three game-winning goals.
Benjamin Winkelmann, senior, SLUH
The top scorer for the Jr. Billikens, the 5-foot-9 forward had 32 points (14 goals, 18 assists). He had two goals and six assists in the postseason, including an empty netter that clinched the championship.
Luke Chase, senior, Marquette
A 6-foot-4 defenseman who is a two-time All-Metro performer. Chase anchored a stingy blue line and was a key part of the Mustangs’ penalty kill and power play.
Wyatt Sirimaturos, junior, Francis Howell
The 6-foot-1 defenseman excelled in even strength as well as the penalty kill and power play. Sirimaturos finished with 15 points (6 goals, 9 assists).
Jack Solomon, junior, CBC
A 6-foot-1 goaltender, Solomon came up with big saves when needed. He finished with a 12-1-1 record, .946 save percentage and six shutouts.
