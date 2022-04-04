All-Metro ice hockey player of the year: Bely's confidence fueled SLUH's run to Challenge Cup title

St. Louis U. High hockey coach Steve Walters got the reply he was looking for when he checked on his goalie Maksim Bely leading up to the Mid-States Club Hockey Association Challenge Cup championship game.

“He said, ‘Coach, I was born for this,’ ” Walters said.

Bely backed up his words with action, making 21 saves in leading the Jr. Billikens to a 3-1 win over De Smet as they claimed the school’s fourth state championship and first since 2019.

Bely also made individual history becoming the first Mid-States goalie to win the Wickenheiser Cup with one team and the Challenge Cup the following year with another.

“I think finally both of my championships kind of sunk in,” Bely said. “I mean, it didn’t really feel authentic, I guess, the first year and then this year, I think, since I got the full experience I think both really sunk in.”

The junior netminder is referring to the connection he had with his team.

Bely led Ladue to the Wickenheiser Cup in 2021 but was drafted on the team through the Mid-States player pool because the school he attended, Parkway Central, didn’t have a team. As a result, he didn’t know any of the faces cheering on the Rams from the student section.

But Bely enrolled at SLUH last summer and instantly was accepted by his teammates and his classmates. The Jr. Billikens’ student section made a giant cutout of his face and chanted “Bely! Bely!” after several big saves.

“Just taking like peeks at the crowd during the game, whenever I could, I just felt a sense of community and a sense of belonging during the game,” Bely said. “I think it brought the best out of me.”

Bely brought his best the entire season, posting an 11-1 record with a .929 save percentage for SLUH (21-2-2). He is the Post-Dispatch All-Metro ice hockey player of the year.

He credits his teammates for his success.

“We just felt comfortable around each other,” Bely said. “It's just a positive environment.”

Walters said Bely earned his new teammates’ confidence early on during summer drills. His competitiveness and own expectations stood out.

That carried over when the games started counting.

“The confidence of Max basically transfers into our entire team,” Walters said. “They're going to play with more confidence and understand now they're going to have to do their job in the defensive zone, block shots, get the puck out of the zone and then get to the net and put it behind their goaltender.”

That confidence was pivotal during an early flurry by De Smet in the championship game. The Spartans put the game’s first eight shots on net, but Bely turned each one away.

His effort allowed his teammates to find their legs and come away with a pivotal 1-0 lead after the first period despite getting outshot 10-3.

“What that does is that allows us to coach the team the right way, which is telling guys OK, now they're going to start getting tired, this is where SLUH takes over, because you look at our second and third period stats, that's where we beat everybody all year long,” Walter said. “So when Max keeps you in that game, he makes all these confidence saves, it puts confidence in the players. It’s like, ‘Max is here. Max isn't going to let it in.’ So that gives your entire team in front of you confidence and that's why it wasn’t a shocker that when shots were 10-3, we were up one.”

The Jr. Billikens had so much faith in Bely they allowed him to stick to his normal pregame routine leading up to the championship, including forgoing the team bus ride from SLUH and travelling to the rink himself.

“It's just the bus had the risk of us getting caught in traffic and he just he wanted to get to the rink on his time,” Walters said.

It is the hockey equivalent of a major league baseball team sending the next day’s starting pitcher to their next destination ahead of the team during a getaway day on a road trip.

“It just gives me a sense of comfort coming into the game,” Bely said. “Obviously, when you do stuff that's familiar to you, it eases your mind into the game.”

Making the experience extra special was that Bely got to share it with his younger brother Andrew, who is a freshman goaltender for SLUH.

“He’s been really supportive of me throughout the whole season, and I've been supportive of him,” Bely said. “We both push ourselves to the limits during practice.”

Bely was born in Belarus and his parents migrated to the United States when he was a baby. He still has family in Belarus, including his grandparents, so he keeps a close watch on the war in neighboring Ukraine.

“Everybody here is concerned with it, but they're not really attached to it,” Bely said. “But for me, it's a completely different story. I have family over there. There's lots of political stuff going on and obviously, it's very horrible what's going on there right now. And all I hope for is just for my family to stay safe.”

So far, he said his family is safe, which has allowed him to focus on hockey.

Bely plans to work on his mental game and hopes to lead SLUH back to another championship run.

“I'd like to bring one home next year as well and get that done,” Bely said. “So it would be a poetic ending.”