All-Metro ice hockey player of the year: Boccardi carries on family legacy by leading Vianney to title

“I have to shut this down. I can’t let this kid come down with all the momentum,” Joey said of the play. “I thought he was going to try to make a move on me and then I saw he was going for a shot through my legs and I put my stick on his stick and body on body, and then kind of just shut him down and the crowd took over. It was nice.”

Joey was on the ice with 4.4 seconds left when CBC had one last faceoff deep in Vianney's zone. He helped thwart the Cadets' chance to tie it, giving Vianney its third title in program history.

“Those last four seconds felt a lot longer than they usually do, but those four seconds were awesome,” Joey said.

And a proud uncle was leading the cheers.

“I still remember when I went in '96 when we played. It was like the other day,” Mario said. “I remember winning. I tell my nephews all the time and my kid, of all the Triple-A things and everything I did in high school, the high school state championship is the one thing I remember more than anything.”

Joey is happy he's been able to add to Vianney’s championship history. Now he has a story to add when the topic comes up, as it often does, at Boccardi family events.