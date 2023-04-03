De Smet hockey coach Casey Ott simply refers to senior goaltender Brady Govero as the G.O.A.T.

“He’s rare,” Ott said. “He’s a four-year starter for us.”

But rare or not, Govero shies away from the moniker.

“I'm definitely glorified in the De Smet community, maybe a little too much in my eyes,” Govero said. “It's honorable, but a little much maybe.”

While Govero may not fully buy in to the G.O.A.T. status, his play surely did.

The 6-foot-3 netminder raised his game to elite level during the Spartans’ playoff run that culminated in the school’s 15th Mid-States Club Hockey Association Challenge Cup championship and first since 2010. He is the Post-Dispatch All-Metro ice hockey player of the year.

Govero showed composure under fire in the state championship game against SLUH. De Smet was just 31.9 seconds away from the championship when the Jr. Billikens, with their goalie pulled for an extra attacker, tied the game.

Instead of letting momentum snowball against them, Govero and the Spartans simply doubled their efforts and Mitch Geiser’s overtime goal clinched a 2-1 win.

“If I lose my mind, I start freaking out and (other De Smet players) start freaking out,” Govero said. “So I've got to remember to keep my head calm. I've got to remember that I'm being looked at as like a role model to the other players. So that goes in, I show no worry. If I'm not worried then it kind of lets everyone else be like, ‘Oh, we shouldn't be worrying if he's not.’ ”

Ott said it was vintage Govero.

“He’s composed,” Ott said. “Even when you get into that two-minute intermission before overtime, he's just a calm voice reassuring the guys and I think that that just carries weight with that group. They know they're a good spot back there.”

Govero finished with 26 saves in the championship game, but his stellar play started long before that.

SLUH’s tying goal snapped a 153-minute, 8-second scoreless stretch from Govero that included two shutouts. The stretch coincided with De Smet having to play three elimination games in three consecutive nights to play its way back into the championship game.

Most of that scoreless stretch was played in high-pressure situations, with both the semifinal and final going into overtime as the game and season were in the balance.

“I absolutely loved how the team was ran this year,” Govero said. “(Ott) let the seniors kind of just lead a lot more things in the locker room, and definitely, the seniors this year took a lot a lot of pride in being leaders on the team.”

Overcoming adversity has become a calling card for the De Smet program.

After losing 6-2 to Kirkwood in the second round of the Challenge Cup’s double-elimination bracket play, the Spartans played their way back starting with a 4-2 win over Marquette, followed by a 2-0 win over Chaminade and a 1-0 win over Kirkwood in the rematch.

“From the start of the year, we kept the same message in hand,” Govero said. “We had a little bit of wakeup call when Kirkwood kind of stopped us. That woke us up that we're not playing our game.”

Govero became the G.O.A.T. after that Kirkwood loss. He had an astounding .965 save percentage, stopping 82 of the 85 shots he saw, in De Smet’s final four games.

Many of those saves came on high-danger situations in tense games against Chaminade, Kirkwood and SLUH.

“He’s the best,” De Smet defenseman Thomas Ruder said of Govero. “I’ve got a brick wall back there.”

Govero’s clutch performer reputation took form in last season's Challenge Cup playoffs when he led the Spartans past top-seeded CBC in a dramatic shootout in the semifinals.

“I think that was him growing into that position,” Ott said. “Being a junior, but that's a big stage and I think he kind of put the team on his back in that game to get to the minigame and the same way through shootouts.”

But De Smet fell short against SLUH in the 2022 championship game. The memory of the loss motivated Govero and the rest of the Spartans' returners throughout the offseason and season.

Fellow Spartans senior Nicholas Salthouse said Govero has been the catalyst.

“He’s everything to us,” Salthouse said. “He keeps us in every single game, never backs down.”

Govero and the rest of the Spartans made the most of their second chance against SLUH.

“Last year going into the state game, I felt that there was a lot of tension between our team, you know, a lot of nerves, a lot of inside doubts that people had,” Govero said. “This year, everyone was just like, ‘No, this is our game.’ We walked in there and we walked into the rink and everyone was just locked in. Everyone was ready to go and once we hit that ice, I was like, all right, it's go time.”

Ott said he believes it was a fitting way for this group of seniors to end on and he believes the best could be ahead for Govero.

The Spartans coach compared Govero to Jakub Dobes, another legendary goalie from De Smet. Dobes, who is also a big goalie at 6-foot-4, is a sophomore playing at Ohio State.

“The way those guys see the game, the way they're able to communicate to their teammates, it's like having another coach in the room,” Ott said.

Govero hopes to follow in Dobes’ footsteps into high-level hockey. Govero has shadowed the Philadelphia Rebels of the North American Hockey League and hopes to sign with the Sewell, N.J.-based team.

And just like Dobes, Govero has left a legacy between the pipes at De Smet.

“I wouldn't have wanted to do it with any other group,” Govero said. “I love this group. It’s probably my favorite group out of all four years of playing for De Smet.”

2022 All-Metro ice hockey first team Benjamin Cameron, senior, Kirkwood A 5-foot-11 forward, Cameron combined with his brother, Alexander, to produce 58 points for the Pioneers. Benjamin finished with a team-high 16 goals and 14 assists, including a three-goal game. He had a strong postseason, scoring four goals in a five-point outburst against Parkway South, to help lead the Pioneers to the Challenge Cup semifinals. Ethan DeGroat, senior, Francis Howell A 5-foot-7 speedster with exceptional skill, DeGroat formed one of Mid-States’ most potent forward lines along with his younger brother, Alex. Ethan provided 24 goals with 18 assists as the Vikings posted a 14-5-2 regular season record in the ultra-competitive Municipal Conference. He had three hat tricks and four game-winning goals. Aaron Hemmer, senior, Fort Zumwalt West An offensive dynamo, the 5-foot-8 forward led the Jaguars to their first Wickenheiser Cup title. Hemmer’s 31 goals and 23 assists put him among the area’s scoring leaders. He scored eight goals and had three assists during Zumwalt West’s postseason run, including a crucial goal against Lafayette in the Wickenheiser Cup final. Luke Gund, senior, SLUH The leader of one of the best back-end units in all of Mid-States, Gund was co-captain of a Jr. Billikens team that appeared in its second successive Challenge Cup championship game. The 6-foot defenseman excelled both at even strength and special teams. Gund found his offensive game in the playoffs with six points (2 goals, 4 four assists) in seven games. Thomas Ruder, senior, De Smet The quintessential offensive defenseman, Ruder’s tape-to-tape passing skills ignited the Spartans’ offense. Ruder, a 6-foot defenseman, also was strong on the back end in all three phases. He finished with eight goals and 23 assists and raised his game to another level during De Smet’s postseason run with 10 points (1 goal, 9 assists) in nine games. Maksim Bely, senior, SLUH One of the winningest netminders in Mid-States history, the 6-foot-1 goaltender led the Jr. Billikens to a second-place finish in the Challenge Cup. The 2022 All-Metro player of the year, Bely posted a 12-4-3 record with a .926 save percentage along with six shutouts. He is the only goalie to win the Wickenheiser Cup and Challenge Cup in consecutive years as a sophomore and junior.

2022 All-Metro ice hockey second team Brendan Foshee, senior, Parkway South Foshee, a 5-foot-11 forward, led the Patriots to an 18-6-3 record and the Challenge Cup quarterfinals. He finished with 56 points (22 goals, 34 assists). Nick Puricelli, senior, CBC This 5-foot-11 forward posted a team-high 29 points (15 goals, 14 assists) as Cadets earned No. 1 seed for Challenge Cup tournament. Had seven points (2 goals, 5 assists) in four playoff games. Nicholas Salthouse, senior, De Smet The 6-foot-2 forward was go-to offensive option for the Challenge Cup champions. Had 28 points (14 goals, 14 assists) in 21 games, including 10 points (3 goals, 7 assists) in eight postseason games. Connor Broadhead, junior, CBC A 6-foot-1 defenseman, Broadhead scored six goals and added nine assists. In November, he signed a tender agreement with the North American Hockey League’s Bismarck Bobcats. Wyatt Sirimaturos, senior, Francis Howell A four-year cog on the Vikings’ blue line, the 6-foot-1 defenseman served key roles at even strength as well as on the power play and penalty kill. Finished with four goals and eight assists. Branson Appelman, junior, Kirkwood Appelman was the backbone of a Pioneers team that entered the playoffs as the No. 2 seed in the Challenge Cup. The 6-foot goalie went 8-4-3 with a .917 save percentage and three shutouts.