Branson Appelman, junior, Kirkwood By Joe Harris | Special to STLhighschoolsports.com Apr 3, 2023 41 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Appelman was the backbone of a Pioneers team that entered the playoffs as the No. 2 seed in the Challenge Cup. The 6-foot goalie went 8-4-3 with a .917 save percentage and three shutouts. 0 Comments Tags Prep-sports Sports Mathematics STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story 2022 All-Metro ice hockey second team