Brendan Foshee, senior, Parkway South By Joe Harris | Special to STLhighschoolsports.com Apr 3, 2023 46 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Foshee, a 5-foot-11 forward, led the Patriots to an 18-6-3 record and the Challenge Cup quarterfinals. He finished with 56 points (22 goals, 34 assists). 0 Comments Tags Prep-sports Sports Games And Toys STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story 2022 All-Metro ice hockey second team