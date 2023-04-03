Connor Broadhead, junior, CBC By Joe Harris | Special to STLhighschoolsports.com Apr 3, 2023 46 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save A 6-foot-1 defenseman, Broadhead scored six goals and added nine assists. In November, he signed a tender agreement with the North American Hockey League’s Bismarck Bobcats. 0 Comments Tags Prep-sports Sports Ice Hockey STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story 2022 All-Metro ice hockey second team