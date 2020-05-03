D: Bradley Johnson, Chaminade
0 comments

D: Bradley Johnson, Chaminade

  • 0
Subscribe today: $5 for 5 months

Graduation year: 2014

A versatile player, Johnson led a Red Devils blue line that allowed just 2.21 goals a game while advancing to the Mid-States semifinal round. He finished his high school career with 29 goals and 27 assists. Johnson played in the United States Hockey League and in the North American Hockey League before playing at Bemidji State University, where he scored nine goals with 10 assists in 86 games over three seasons.

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports