D: Bradley Johnson, Chaminade

Graduation year: 2014
A versatile player, Johnson led a Red Devils blue line that allowed just 2.21 goals a game while advancing to the Mid-States semifinal round. He finished his high school career with 29 goals and 27 assists. Johnson played in the United States Hockey League and in the North American Hockey League before playing at Bemidji State University, where he scored nine goals with 10 assists in 86 games over three seasons.
