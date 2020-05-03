D: Christian Berger, SLUH
D: Christian Berger, SLUH

Christian Berger, SLUH

Christian Berger, SLUH hockey

Graduation year: 2019

A two-time All-Metro first teamer, Berger skipped his senior season to play junior hockey. As a junior, he was unquestionably the best defensive player in Mid-States, anchoring a unit that gave up only 20 goals in 29 games. He also scored 12 goals with 17 assists in guiding SLUH to its second state title. Berger plays Division I hockey at Penn State. He scored 13 goals with 29 assists in 112 combined games with the Madison Capitols and Omaha Lancers of the United States Hockey League before joining the Nittany Lions.

