D: Drew Croghan, CBC

Graduation year: 2015
Croghan turned in a player of the year performance in leading CBC to the state title in 2015, scoring a goal in the championship game. Croghan scored 52 goals and handed out 67 assists for a team that went 142-16-5 during his four seasons. Croghan decided to hang up the skates while majoring in accounting at the University of Missouri. He briefly played for the Tigers' club team, scoring nine goals with four assists in 15 games during the 2017-18 season.
