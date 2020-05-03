D: Jack Estes, De Smet

Graduation year: 2019
Estes led the Spartans to their second consecutive Mid-States state final appearance by spearheading a defense that limited foes to 11 goals in eight playoff games. He also posted a team-high 36 points (16 goals, 20 assists) for the Spartans. He averaged a point a game (nine goals, four assists) in nine games with the University of Missouri club team this season.
