D: Joey Boccardi, Vianney

Graduation year: 2020
The reigning All-Metro player of the year, Boccardi was a dominant force in the Golden Griffins’ championship run. Boccardi helped Vianney hold opponents to 1.83 goals a game and recorded a team-high 12 points during its postseason march. Boccardi, who played Triple-A for the Jr. Blues, recently signed with the Bismarck Bobcats in the North American Hockey League.
