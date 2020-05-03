D: Joey Boccardi, Vianney
0 comments

D: Joey Boccardi, Vianney

  • 0
Subscribe today: $5 for 5 months

Graduation year: 2020

The reigning All-Metro player of the year, Boccardi was a dominant force in the Golden Griffins’ championship run. Boccardi helped Vianney hold opponents to 1.83 goals a game and recorded a team-high 12 points during its postseason march. Boccardi, who played Triple-A for the Jr. Blues, recently signed with the Bismarck Bobcats in the North American Hockey League.

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports