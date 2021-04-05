Dylan Stern, senior, Ladue Apr 5, 2021 9 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save One of the top offensive options for the Wickenheiser Cup champion, Stern was tied for the team lead in scoring with 33 points (21 goals, 12 assists). The 6-foot-2 Stern led the Rams with four game-winning goals and three hat tricks. 0 comments Tags Dylan Stern Sport STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story All-Metro Hockey 2021 All-Metro ice hockey second team 9 min ago