Dylan Stern, senior, Ladue
Dylan Stern, senior, Ladue

One of the top offensive options for the Wickenheiser Cup champion, Stern was tied for the team lead in scoring with 33 points (21 goals, 12 assists). The 6-foot-2 Stern led the Rams with four game-winning goals and three hat tricks.

