F: Chase Berger, SLUH

Graduation year: 2013
Berger led the Jr. Billikens to their first state title while being named player of the year in 2013. He totaled 58 goals and 49 assists for SLUH. After a standout four-year career at Penn State (51 goals, 67 assists in 154 games), Berger moved up to the American Hockey League, scoring one goal with nine assists for the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins this season.
