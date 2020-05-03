F: Chase Berger, SLUH
0 comments

F: Chase Berger, SLUH

  • 0
Subscribe today: $5 for 5 months

Graduation year: 2013

Berger led the Jr. Billikens to their first state title while being named player of the year in 2013. He totaled 58 goals and 49 assists for SLUH. After a standout four-year career at Penn State (51 goals, 67 assists in 154 games), Berger moved up to the American Hockey League, scoring one goal with nine assists for the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins this season.

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports