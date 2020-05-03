F: Henry Wagner, SLUH

Graduation year: 2019
Wagner helped lead the Jr. Billikens to back-to-back state titles, earning first-team All-Metro honors both seasons as well as player of the year in 2019. He finished his Jr. Billikens career with 59 goals and 48 assists. Wagner, who currently plays for Yale, scored nine goals and added seven assists with the Drayton Valley Thunder of the Alberta Junior Hockey League before joining the Bulldogs.
