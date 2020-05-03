F: Joe Winkelmann, SLUH

Graduation year: 2018
Winkelmann used a rare combination of speed, stick skills and an uncanny knack for being in the right place to guide the Jr. Billikens to a state championship and player of the year honors in 2018. He scored 29 goals with 28 assists that season, with 14 goals coming in the postseason. Winkelmann totaled 74 goals and 57 assists as a Jr. Billiken. After graduating, Winkelmann had 18 goals and 35 assists in 58 games between the Austin Bruins and Odessa Jackalopes of the North American Hockey League. He is playing Division I hockey at Bentley University in Massachusetts.
