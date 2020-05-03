F: Luke Gassett, SLUH

Graduation year: 2017
A two-time All-Metro first-team selection, Gassett led the Jr. Billikens to three consecutive Challenge Cup championship games. As a senior, he scored 22 goals with 25 assists after scoring 16 goals and 17 assists as a junior. He totaled 62 goals with 64 assists as a Jr. Billiken. Gassett, who will be a senior at Lindenwood University next year, has scored 31 goals and racked up 57 assists in 97 games with the Lions.
