G: Jack Caruso, CBC

Graduation year: 2018
Caruso had a knack of playing his best when the lights were at their brightest, turning in two of his best performances in state championship games his sophomore and junior years, both CBC victories. He compiled a 23-1 mark with a 1.47 goals against average and a .958 save percentage to earn player of the year in 2016. He finished with a 52-5-2 overall record. Caruso played in 28 games during the 2018-19 season with the NAHL’s Brookings Blizzard, where he had a 4.08 GAA and a .897 save percentage. He is currently with the Fairbanks Ice Dogs in the North American Hockey League.
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.