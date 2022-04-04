 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Isaac Cooper, senior, Francis Howell

A 5-foot-11 forward, Cooper was the Vikings' top offensive option as they switched to the ultra-competitive Municipal Division. Cooper scored 36 points (18 goals, 18 assists).

