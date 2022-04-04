Jack Kohlmann, sophomore, Fox Apr 4, 2022 13 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The 6-foot forward coupled a growth spurt with a massive points production increase from his freshman season. Kohlmann finished with 44 points (24 goals, 20 assists) in 22 games. 0 Comments Tags Prep-sports STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story 2022 All-Metro ice hockey second team Watch Now: Related Video Catch the rising stars of the spring high school sports season Meet the St. Louis stars who might be busting your brackets in 2023 Meet the St. Louis stars who might be busting your brackets in 2023 Standouts on the courts - our athletes of the week Standouts on the courts - our athletes of the week Meet the high school standouts on the ice and on the squash court Meet the high school standouts on the ice and on the squash court