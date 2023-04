One of the winningest netminders in Mid-States history, the 6-foot-1 goaltender led the Jr. Billikens to a second-place finish in the Challenge Cup. The 2022 All-Metro player of the year, Bely posted a 12-4-3 record with a .926 save percentage along with six shutouts. He is the only goalie to win the Wickenheiser Cup and Challenge Cup in consecutive years as a sophomore and junior.