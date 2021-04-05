 Skip to main content
Matthew Warnecke, senior, St. Louis U. High
Matthew Warnecke, senior, St. Louis U. High

A 6-foot forward, he helped lead the Jr. Billikens to the Challenge Cup playoffs. Warnecke finished with 19 points (11 goals, 8 assists) and led the team with three game-winning goals and was tops on SLUH with six points in the postseason.

