Matthew Warnecke, senior, St. Louis U. High Apr 5, 2021 A 6-foot forward, he helped lead the Jr. Billikens to the Challenge Cup playoffs. Warnecke finished with 19 points (11 goals, 8 assists) and led the team with three game-winning goals and was tops on SLUH with six points in the postseason.